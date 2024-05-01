Boris Johnson Has Delivered A Brutal Verdict On Rishi Sunak's Record As PM

Boris Johnson says voters should "forget about the government". Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has urged voters to “forget about the government” as he delivered a brutal verdict on Rishi Sunak’s record as prime minister.

The former PM urged people to vote Tory even though they “might not like everything the Conservatives have done”.

He made the damning comments in a letter to voters in the West Midlands ahead of tomorrow’s local elections.

Sitting Tory mayor Andy Street’s position is at serious risk of losing to Labour in a result which would be a hammer-blow to Sunak’s chances of remaining in office.

In his letter, Johnson said: “Forget about the government. Forget about Westminster. The election is about the next four years in the West Midlands - and who do you want in charge.”

Johnson has made a video of support for Ben Houchen, the Tory mayor for Tees Valley, who has also avoided mentioning Sunak in his election literature.,

Boris speaks. Let’s get behind @BenHouchen to turbocharge jobs and growth on Teesside 👍



(And let’s put Sleepy Chris to bed 🛌) pic.twitter.com/mpmrYYOXs2 — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) May 1, 2024

A Labour source said: “Rishi Sunak’s predecessor telling voters to forget about the government is a damning verdict on the Prime Minister’s leadership.

“Both Ben Houchen and Andy Street have distanced themselves from Rishi Sunak but seem very happy to put Boris Johnson’s name up in lights.