Liz Truss Tests Positive For Covid Shortly After Maskless Commons Appearance

Liz Truss will miss a trip to Ukraine after she tested positive for Covid, shortly after appearing in the Commons without wearing a mask.

The foreign secretary had been due to travel to Kyiv with Boris Johnson today in a show of support as tensions with Russia mounted.

But in a tweet on Monday evening, Truss revealed she would have to isolate and work from home.

I tested positive for Covid this evening.



Thankfully I’ve had my three jabs and will be working from home while I isolate. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 31, 2022

Truss had sat on the government frontbench on Monday afternoon as Johnson faced MPs over Sue Gray’s report on the partygate saga.

She was sat next to health secretary Sajid Javid, who was wearing a mask, and home secretary Priti Patel, who was not.

Truss remained in the Commons after Johnson’s two-hour grilling to deliver a statement on Russia.

Liz Truss sits on the government frontbench as Boris Johnson takes questions from MPs on Monday. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via PA Media

In the early evening Truss attended a meeting, to which all Conservative MPs were invited, as Johnson tried to rally support and see off a leadership challenge.

Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, said he was “not sure that would have made the difference” if Truss had worn a mask in the Commons chamber.

“But look, the rules were followed clearly because of the - I mean she’s been vaccinated,” he told Times Radio on Tuesday morning.

“We’re actually in a strong position to open up without being fearful.

“And of course, there’s some common sense precautions that people can decide for themselves, what and when to take.”