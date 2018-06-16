Liza Minnelli has hit back at reports that she and actress Rennée Zellweger have been bonding over the latter’s upcoming role as Judy Garland in a new biopic. In fact, Liza has distanced herself from the project entirely, insisting she does not “approve” or “sanction” the new film “in any way”.

Back in March, new pictures were released, showing Oscar-winner Rennée in character as the screen icon for a new film, titled ‘Judy’. But when Radar Online published an article - which now appears to have been taken down - suggesting that Judy’s daughter Liza Minnelli had been “bonding” with Rennée and taken “a genuine liking” to her, the ‘Cabaret’ star was quick to set the record straight.

Sharing a link to the report on her Facebook page, Liza wrote: “I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger. “I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way. Any reports to the contrary are 100% fiction.”