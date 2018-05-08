Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle Says Party's Election Campaign Was 'Treacherous'

“I think that will never happen again,” says Lloyd Russell-Moyle of Labour’s 2017 general election campaign. “It was manifestly the wrong strategy.” The 31-year-old self-styled socialist MP for Brighton Kemptown has been in parliament for a year. He took the seaside seat back for Labour from the Conservatives and sits on a pretty healthy 9,868 majority. The party machine, he says, did not expect him to win. Labour vastly exceeded expectations last year. But in an interview with HuffPost UK Russell-Moyle, who is a solid supporter of Jeremy Corbyn despite the leader’s “flaws”, believes the party should have done better. “The rule of thumb should be no party should ever go into an election to just stem its losses. If your strategy is to not win any new seats and just try and retain the seats you’ve got, that is a strategy of losing seats. A retention strategy is always a loss strategy,” he says. “I think that it was treacherous for the party organisation to run a campaign that was for retention only. I think people who agreed that strategy, and it was agreed in the leader’s office as well as in Southside [Labour HQ], should really apologise. Because I think it did damage the party. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW POLITICS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Russell-Moyle says while he "understands all the motivations" at the time it was right that some people responsible "have apologised" for the campaign.

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Jeremy Corbyn addresses delegates on the final day of the Labour Party conference in Brighton last year.

Russell-Moyle is a Brighton native. Brought up in the city, he studied peace studies and conflict resolution at the University of Bradford before completing an MA in international law back home at the University of Sussex. He was a local councilor before being elected the MP for Kemptown. The change from the 2015 election in the seat, which saw Tory Simon Kirby elected, was obvious from the start. “The first time we went out were ran out of posters. People were running out of their houses to grab posters,” he says. “We were having canvassing sessions where literally hundreds of people would turn up and we didn’t know what to do with them. “At the beginning of the 2017 campaign I was very worried. We were having activists going out with Jeremy Corbyn t-shirts. I thought ‘fuck you’re going to put people off, let’s just focus on Labour’. By a week or two in, I had become much more relaxed about it.” A few months after being elected, he was approached in John McDonnell to see how he was finding life in Westminster. “I said I didn’t really feel like am 100% settled here,” Russell-Moyle recalls. The shadow chancellor, an ally on the left of the party, told him: “Good. If you very feel 100% settled, you know they’ve got you.” The lesson the new MP took from that was this: “You want to feel a bit like you are here as a bit of grit in the machine. Or grit in the cow’s stomach. That’s the point. Otherwise the bureaucratic system would just continue to run the country. You could run the country without MPs. “The state continues but you are not able to deal with injustices that are built into the system. Unless you are actually disrupting some of the things the state is going along like a juggernaut to do then actually inequalities overtime build up and nothing get changed. He adds. “That’s our role. To disrupt.”

You could run the country without MPs

One of the biggest disruptions of the last few years has been the left’s takeover of the Labour Party. “Every party needs disruption,” Russell-Moyle explains. “To some extent Tony Blair and Neil Kinnock disrupted the Labour Party for the better. At that moment in time that was probably needed. The problem is you can’t use the same solution ongoing. We have seen across Europe how that solution, that third way-ism, that 1990s politics, has destroyed social democratic parties.” Russell-Moyle joined Labour in 2005 and has always been on the left of the party. “There is a problem with capitalism as a system,” he says. “I have always liked Jeremy and I voted for him both times. I campaigned for him both times,” he says. But his support has not been unwavering. Brighton, whose other Labour MP, Peter Kyle, is seen as being on the right, has seen some of the most tumultuous Labour in-fighting. Although he says this has calmed down. “Wining is very good anti-dote to any argument and they feel like they won. Everyone feels like they won,” he says. Thinking back to the most fraught days of internal Labour wars between 2015 and 2017, he admits there have been moments where he thought “oh well actually let’s see how this goes, this is difficult territory” given “the abuse some Labour MPs give Jeremy day in day out”.

Sometimes you still have really nasty Labour MPs that are just rude and obnoxious

Corbyn’s leadership of the party is now secure. Whether all of his MPs like it or not. “Sometimes you still have really nasty Labour MPs that are just rude and obnoxious. I am sure you can imagine a group of them,” Russell-Moyle says. He does not name names. But points to Len McCluskey’s recent New Statesman article in which the Unite union leader denounced Chris Leslie, Neil Coyle, John Woodcock, Wes Streeting and Ian Austin as a “dismal chorus”. “Some of them get carried away,” Russell-Moyle adds. “Some of them are just rude and obnoxious people. You get that in all groups. Some of those people were rude and obnoxious to Gordon Brown. Some of those people were rude an obnoxious to Tony Blair. Some of them are just rude and obnoxious people I’m afraid. You look through their history. I think we just have to understand they were always like that.”

Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images

Like many MPs of his generation on the left, Russell-Moyle is often given the ‘Corbynista’ tag. But it is not a word he chooses to use himself. “I would describe myself as a leftwinger. As a socialist MP. I support Corbyn. I think he is a very good leader. I think he has revived the party. Do I see he has his flaws? Of course. He has flaws. He is a human being. All human beings have flaws. The people around him have flaws. They are human beings as well. We will disagree on certain things. Things can sometimes be very frustrating. “I am very satisfied with him. I supported him in both leadership elections. But there have been moments where I’ve thought ‘oh god why have you done that’ or ‘why have you said that’. You know certain statements where he’s had to come out and re-clarify.” He adds: “Even if I was the leader I would disagree with myself half the time. Because of course you reevaluate things yourself. And sometimes you think ‘actually I was probably wrong about that’. “No one is going to be perfect. But he is as close as we are going to get decent leader out of what we’ve got.”

He is as close as we are going to get decent leader out of what we’ve got.

Russell-Moyle was speaking to HuffPost UK before the May 3 local elections which saw the Tories take control of Barnet council in north London. It had been a Labour target. But the accusations of anti-Semitism that have rocked the party are widely seen to have torpedoed the party’s campaign in the Jewish area of the capital. “Clearly we need to stamp that out,” he says. Russell-Moyle, who has campaigned against anti-Semitism in the party since he joined in 2005, says the problem should not be “covered up”. “It does exist and it does need to be tackled,” he says. “We can not let them damage the party or damage society.” Several of the culprits, he argues however, may have been guilty of making anti-Semitic statements but are not necessarily anti-Semites. “I can do something that is racist. And look back and think ‘oh fuck that was bloody stupid I didn’t think about doing that’. That doesn’t mean you are a racist in your very core. We’ve got a number of people like that in the party who aren’t anti-Semitic in their very core, but have done things and clearly have said things that are anti-Semitic,” he argues. In normal times, Russell-Moyle says these people should be given training. But adds: “I don’t think we are in normal times.” Members found guilty of anti-Semitism, he says, should be thrown out of the party. Unlike some allies of Corbyn, Russell-Moyle does not accept that accusations of anti-Semitism within the party have been overplayed to damage the leader. Rather he says that Corbyn’s critics have highlighted it because “it’s easier for them to raise it” and “they just expose it as it is”. MPs loyal to Corbyn, he suggests, will raise the problem of anti-Semitism more “quietly” out of “loyalty” to the leader. “Just because it’s been played, overplayed is not the word I would use, doesn’t mean you’ve not got a problem,” he says. “It’s a bit like if you go to the doctor with a a lump and the doctor says ‘oh it’s cancer’. You can’t say ‘oh the doctor is overplaying cancer aren’t they. The person in the street’s not mentioned cancer to me’. The doctor is there as the person who has seen it and is knowledgeable. “Some of our Jewish MPs are going to talk about it because they are the ones experiencing it. And others who aren’t Jewish MPs aren’t experiencing it. “Quite rightly those who are women MPs will talk about the abuse they’ve had a women MPs. Black MPs, Diane [Abbott], Dawn [Butler], will talk about the abuse they’ve had because that’s the experience they’ve had. It doesn’t mean Diane is overplaying the abuse she gets. But she gets that abuse because she is a black woman. It doesn’t mean [Jewish Labour MP] Ruth Smeeth is overplaying the abuse she gets. “We need to recognise that it doesn’t help anyone by saying it’s been overplayed. It is of course being played by people who have experienced it. The people who able and freely to speak out.” However he says some of the “solutions might be a bit overplayed”. The Jewish Board of Deputies has proposed that and independent, mutually agreed ombudsman should be appointed to oversee cases of anti-Semitism in the party, reporting to the party and to the Board of Deputies and Jewish Leadership Council. “I’m afraid this is on a different planet,” he says. “The idea the Labour Party, a private members club, should have the Jewish Board of Deputies reviewing certain cases is very difficult precedent to set. Why would they get oversight and not Operation Black Vote? Or Stonewall for homophobic abuse?”

PA Archive/PA Images