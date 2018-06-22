Jonnydonmar/Reddit The crayfish that was mis-identified as a lobster, pictured walking in Lewisham on Wednesday

A crayfish in Lewisham has crawled his way to celebrity status – and in doing so has become an unlikely indicator of the borough’s impending gentrification.

Commuter Johnny Donmar, so the story goes, passed the crayfish on his way to work on Wednesday, so stopped to snap a picture of it.

He then uploaded the snap to Reddit, capturing the imagination of more than a thousand people.

“I saw a live lobster walking down the street in Lewisham on my way into work day,” Donmar wrote.

The sighting prompted a rather obvious, but very accurate Kanye West reference, “That shit cray”, and talk of the ‘lobster’ “forgetting his Oyster”... and so forth.

Others pointed out the sighting said a lot about the changing tide of Lewisham. “Signs of gentrification: hipster coffee shops, beardy craft beer taprooms, lobsters freely roaming the street,” one user wrote.

Of course, keen crustacean admirers will have figured out that it isn’t in fact a lobster, but a crayfish.