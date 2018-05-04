Local Election Results 2018: Labour Fails To Snatch London Targets

The Conservative Party has won control of Barnet in an underwhelming night for Labour in London at the local elections.

In the first test for Jeremy Corbyn since the general election, his party also failed to take control of the Tory strongholds of Wandsworth and Westminster.

Early expectations had been raised that Labour could make significant progress in the capital. But in the end it proved too big an ask.

The Conservatives have also retained control of Kensington and Chelsea Council, the site of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Labour’s failure in Barnet will come as a blow for the party, as it had hoped to win the council from no overall control.

The north London council area has one of the UK’s largest Jewish populations and accusations of anti-Semitism within Labour has already been blamed for the loss.

There was some better news for Labour outside London with the party taking back control of Plymouth.

It also become the largest party in Trafford - which had been the Conservative’s only council in Greater Manchester.

But Labour lost overall control of Derby and Nuneaton and Bedworth in the Midlands.

Across England, more than 4,000 seats were contested in around 150 councils, including all 32 London boroughs, as well as every ward in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.

Jon Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, defended Labour’s performance but told Sky News on Friday “we’ve clearly got a lot of work to do” in some parts of the country.

Ben Bradshaw, the backbench Labour MP told the BBC the party “should be doing much, much better than we have been doing nationally” if it was on course to win the next general election.

Johnny Mercer, the Tory MP for Plymouth, said the his party “must do better” in future in the region.

And Sir Graham Brady, the and chairman of the Conservative 1922 committee of backbenchers, told BBC News the result in Trafford was “deeply disappointing”.

The Conservatives have gained Basildon and Peterborough, which had both been under no overall control.

Leading pollster Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, said there was little for Labour to celebrate in the results.

He told BBC News: “There is very little in the way of Labour gains. Yes, they have denied the Tories control of Trafford but that’s a very strong Remain area. Beyond that, there isn’t very much for the Labour Party to celebrate.”

The Lib Dems have gained control of Richmond in London, a heavily Remain voting area, from the Tories.

Ukip meanwhile have seen their support collapse - having so far won just two council seats.