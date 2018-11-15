Location-Tracking Watches For Kids Can Be Easily Hacked, Researchers Warn

A location-tracking watch for children can be easily hacked, a new report has warned, with hackers able to access information such as the child’s live location and their photo.

The watch, made by the company MiSafes, is designed to be worn by children, enabling parents to track their GPS location via an app and make phone calls to them.

Pen Test Partners, a company that specialises in testing cyber security, said the devices do not encrypt data and were easy to hack and manipulate.

“It’s probably the simplest hack we have ever seen,” the lead researcher told the BBC. “I wish it was more complicated. It isn’t.”