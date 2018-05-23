The legend of the Loch Ness monster has baffled scientists for centuries – but now a group of experts hope modern technology will reveal what really lives in the murky depths of the Scottish lake. Professor Neil Gemmell, a scientist from New Zealand, will lead a global team on a search of Loch Ness using DNA sampling techniques to uncover its secrets. Genetic code will be extracted from the lake’s water, collected over a two-week period, to determine the types of creatures that make the lake their home.

Christine Auste/PA Professor Neil Gemmell is leading a global team on a search of Loch Ness using DNA sampling techniques to uncover its secrets

While Gemmell is not convinced the Loch Ness monster exists, he hopes it could still throw up some interesting surprises. “I don’t believe in the idea of a monster,” he said. “But I’m open to the idea that there are things yet to be discovered and not fully understood. “Maybe there’s a biological explanation for some of the stories.” DNA can be captured in the lake through tiny fragments left behind by creatures as they swim through the waters – such as skin and scales.

An artists impression of a Plesiosaur. This is one of the more fantastical hypotheses - the so-called Jurassic hypothesis. Is there any DNA in Loch Ness that is remotely reptilian? Guess we will find out. #lochnesshunters https://t.co/CHFSOoamMR pic.twitter.com/y2NpkNzUHS — Neil Gemmell (@ProfGemmell) May 23, 2018