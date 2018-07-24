London’s black cab drivers are planning to sue Uber for £1bn after the taxi app’s operating licence was renewed last month.

Uber won a partial victory in an appeal to overturn the suspension of its licence to operate in London in June.

It was revoked in September, with Transport for London (TfL) saying it was “not fit and proper” to operate in the capital.

Steve McNamara, General Secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association (LTDA), said: “We’ve been approached by a number of members to help them explore whether there would be grounds for a potential class action on behalf of all taxi drivers against UBER.

“We are in the very early stages of obtaining legal advice from leading law firm Mishcon de Reya on whether this is a possibility.

“We’ll continue to do everything we can to support our members and taxi drivers across London by exploring every avenue to ensure they are treated fairly.”