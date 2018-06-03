A minute's silence falls across the UK as the victims of the #LondonBridge terror attack are remembered, one year on https://t.co/hW5bq1EuRd pic.twitter.com/fmv300uZa8

A minute’s silence has been observed at London Bridge to mark the first anniversary of the terror attack that claimed eight lives.

The tribute followed a service of commemoration at Southwark Cathedral on Sunday afternoon honouring those who who died and were hurt, and recognising the response from the emergency services to the tragedy.

Dozens more were injured during the June 3 violence when three terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, before stabbing revellers in the nearby Borough Market with 12-inch ceramic knives.

Three men were shot dead by police just eight minutes after the first emergency call was made.

Before the minute’s silence, chief executive of Southwark Council, Eleanor Kelly, read the names of the dead as relatives laid floral tributes.