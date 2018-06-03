A minute’s silence has been observed at London Bridge to mark the first anniversary of the terror attack that claimed eight lives.
The tribute followed a service of commemoration at Southwark Cathedral on Sunday afternoon honouring those who who died and were hurt, and recognising the response from the emergency services to the tragedy.
Dozens more were injured during the June 3 violence when three terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, before stabbing revellers in the nearby Borough Market with 12-inch ceramic knives.
Three men were shot dead by police just eight minutes after the first emergency call was made.
Before the minute’s silence, chief executive of Southwark Council, Eleanor Kelly, read the names of the dead as relatives laid floral tributes.
During the show of respect, religious and political leaders bowed their heads in remembrance along with hundreds who lined the streets.
Several of those injured in the attacks then laid flowers, followed by senior political and policing figures including the Prime Minister and Chief of the Metropolitan Police.
A group called Turn To Love held placards bearing slogans of hope near the bridge.
Project manager Qayum Mannan, 27, said: “It’s about standing together against terror, against evil.
“Regardless of background we can beat those who would drive us apart. They want us divided.
“It’s the duty of good people all over the world to oppose these attacks – Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and atheists, everyone.”
A floral wreath from Theresa May read: “We will never forget those who died and will never surrender to hatred and division.”
London mayor Sadiq Khan’s tribute read: “Our city will never forget you. We stand united against terrorism and together in remembering the innocent lives lost.”
Southwark Council leader Peter John spoke to those that had gathered ahead of the minute’s silence.
He told the crowd the attack was one of the “darkest days” in the history of the borough in which there was a “tragic loss of eight lives and great harm caused to many other people”.
“Today as a borough, a country and a nation we come together as one community to remember the damage done and demonstrate that we are strong and united in the face of evil,” he added.
The words #LondonUnited will be projected onto the bridge to mark the one-year anniversary of the atrocity.
These are the people who lost their lives
– Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, who lived in The Hague, Holland, died in her fiance Tyler Ferguson’s arms after being struck by the van on London Bridge.
The social worker was killed by multiple, severe blunt crush injuries.
– James McMullan, 32, from Brent, north-west London, was killed by a haemorrhage after being stabbed in the chest in Borough Market.
He was found lying outside the post office on Borough High Street.
– French national, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, was knifed in the Boro Bistro where he worked as a waiter.
He was found in the shadow of Southwark Cathedral, on Montague Close, with stab wounds to his neck and chest. Mr Pigeard was born in Paris – he had been in London for around two years and lived in Southwark.
– Chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, was drinking at the nearby Boro Bistro when he was stabbed repeatedly in the chest.
Originally from Angers, western France, Mr Belanger had lived in London for several years.
– Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, 28, from Loxton, ran towards the danger in a selfless bid to save people.
She was also found on Montague Close, with a stab wound to her chest. Colleagues at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in central London described her as “one in a million”.
– Australian Sara Zelenak, 21, from Brisbane, died after becoming separated from her friend.
The au pair was found in Borough High Street, stabbed in the neck.
– Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria, 39, from As Pontes, was killed after trying to defend a woman with his skateboard.
The HSBC analyst was knifed in the back on London Bridge.
– The body Xavier Thomas, 45, was recovered from the river near Limehouse in east London, downstream of London Bridge, three days after the attack.
The Frenchman had been visiting London for the weekend with his girlfriend, Christine Delcros, who was struck and seriously injured in the attack.