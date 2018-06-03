London’s resolve against terrorism has never been stronger, Theresa May has said, ahead of a national minute’s silence today to commemorate the victims of the London Bridge attack.

The words #LondonUnited will be projected onto the bridge, marking the one-year anniversary of an atrocity which left eight people dead.

Dozens more were injured during the June 3 violence when a terrorist trio drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, before stabbing revellers in the nearby Borough Market with 12-inch ceramic knives.

Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, were shot dead by police just eight minutes after the first emergency call was made.

A service of commemoration will be held at Southwark Cathedral this afternoon to remember those who died and were hurt, and honour the emergency services’ response to the attack.

Candles will be lit by relatives of the victims during the private ceremony, before an olive tree – known as the Tree of Healing – is planted in the cathedral grounds using compost from floral tributes left on the bridge in the aftermath of the murders last year.

A procession from the cathedral to Southwark Needle, at the corner of London Bridge and Duke Street Hill, will take place following the ceremony, and a minute’s silence will be held at 4.30pm.

Ahead of the day’s commemorative events, the Prime Minister recalled the “stories of courage” which emerged from the attack.

She described it as a “cowardly attempt to strike at the heart of our freedoms by deliberately targeting people enjoying their Saturday night with friends and family”.