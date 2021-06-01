The 'World's First' Floating Pool Is Open – But There's A Catch

Summer is finally here – so how do you fancy swimming in turquoise waters between two skyscrapers in a transparent pool, suspended 35m in the air?

A video of exactly that has got people talking online, as swimmers are enjoying London’s 25m long ‘Sky Pool’ that opened in May – believed to be the “world’s first” of its kind.

The video was shot by the BBC near the US Embassy in Nine Elms, just south of the River Thames. All we can say is: we wouldn’t want to look down.

Swimmers enjoy warm weather in London at the Sky Pool which is believed to be the world’s first transparent pool built between two skyscrapers

https://t.co/mtRX8qvt0a pic.twitter.com/2skTGK9Jp7 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 1, 2021

No money in the world would get me in that. Feel nauseous just looking at it! 😳🤢 #SkyPool https://t.co/gOvgwSBusN — Amy 💙🌈 (@geordiegalg) June 1, 2021

And to top it all off, there’s a catch. A big one.

You need to be a resident of Embassy Gardens to swim there – so sadly, it’s not a place you can book into for an impromptu heatwave dip.

It’s also been reported that the pool can’t be accessed by those living in the shared ownership part of the development.

HuffPost UK has contacted Embassy Gardens to confirm whether or not this is the case and will update this as soon as we hear back.