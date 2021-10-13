Dramatic Photo Hints At 'How Close' London Is To Major Flooding. But Is It That Bad?

National Police Air Service/ gov.uk An aerial view of the Thames Barrier with closed gates

As the UK faces increasing flooding threats, an astonishing photo has appeared online supposedly demonstrating how close London is to major flooding.

The photo, shared on Twitter by Plymouth University professor of marine biology Martin Attrill, shows how the Thames Barrier holds back a large body of water when closed.

But how much danger is London actually in?

How accurate is this photo?

The caption attached the photo reads: “Barrier nowadays only just holding out.”

But the photograph is not thought to have been taken in recent months.

It can be found on a gov.uk website page which was last updated in February 2021. The image is described as: “An aerial view of the Thames Barrier with closed gates.”

The most recent time the barrier gates were completely closed was between mid-2019 and mid-2020, meaning the image could have been taken then.

The Thames Barrier was also crucial to protect the city from floods and a predicted high tide during a particularly tough weather period in 2016.

The image has been credited to the National Police Air Service, but the exact date remains unknown.