Above: A Bengal tiger who gave birth to four cubs runs around the enclosure at the Guadalajara Zoo in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, on Oct. 5. With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out:

RENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images President Joe Biden is seen with staff in Marine One as it lands on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 7.

Channi Anand via AP Aradhana, center, wife of Deepak Chand, a schoolteacher who was killed in Kashmir, mourns before the cremation in Jammu, India, on Oct. 8. Assailants fatally shot two schoolteachers in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday in a sudden rise in targeted killings of civilians in the disputed region, police said. Authorities blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack in the outskirts of Srinagar, the region’s main city.

Ringo H.W. Chiu via AP Floating barriers known as booms, pictured on Oct. 4, have been set up to try to stop further incursion into the Talbert Marsh after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, California. The major spill fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.

CALLAGHAN O'HARE via REUTERS Nicole Thompson holds her son Wilder, who is being treated for the coronavirus at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, on Oct. 5.

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images Diners stand while eating at the Chaopraya Antique Cafe as floodwaters from Thailand's Chao Phraya River surge into the restaurant in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok, on Oct. 7.

MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images An emergency responder watches a multistory apartment building that collapsed without any reported casualties in Bangalore, India, on Oct. 7.

MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images An election committee member wearing protective equipment as a preventive measure against the coronavirus is reflected in a puddle at a drive-in polling station for quarantined voters in Prague, Czech Republic, on Oct. 6.

Elaine Thompson via AP Cellphones light up in the seats behind Seattle Mariners reliever Anthony Misiewicz as he pitches against the Los Angeles Angels on Oct. 2 in Seattle.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images A woman walks onto the Expo Water Feature in Dubai on Oct. 5.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images A competitor covered in mud reacts in the finishing area of the Velodrome stadium in Roubaix, France, on Oct. 3 after competing in the 118th edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, between Compiegne and Roubaix.