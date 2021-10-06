You are reading Anywhere But Here, our ongoing series on travel at home and abroad, serving up the information and inspiration you need.
How’s that wanderlust of yours? Chances are, stronger than ever. Many of us would rather be in sun-drenched elsewheres than the rainy her and now – and now travel regulations are easing again, travel is back on the agenda.
Even if we’re not planning on jumping on a plane yet, we can still appreciate the beauty of emerald lakes, beach waves, and stunning nature from afar.
Good thing then that National Geographic have just revealed the winners of their traveller competition. And the images will have you reaching for your passport.
The competition, which was sponsored by Nikon, saw more entries than ever. Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “Last year, our readers entered in their thousands.
“Our panel of expert judges was impressed with the richness of compositions, the variety of technology used – from DSLR cameras to drones and mobile phones – and the breadth of destinations represented.
“This year, we’re encouraging readers to enter their photography regardless of whether they ventured overseas in 2020 or not — adventures, we believe, are as readily available on our doorsteps as they are abroad.”
Here are some of the winners and their stunning travel photography:
Marble Hill in County Donegal, Ireland
Photographer: Ozgun Ozdemir
Jokulsarlon Glacial Lagoon in Hofn, Iceland
Photographer: Jordan Banks
Emerald Lake in Mangya, Qinghai Province, China
Photographer: Jianbo Jia
Market time in Peru
Photographer: Karolina Wiercigroch
Chefs in Shanghai’s Yu Garden district, China
Photographer: Ian Douglas Scott
A local boatman in remote Northern Myanmar
Photographer: Rajiv Joshi
Iceland
Photographer: Andro Lora
Food market in Veracruz, Mexico
Photographer: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
ChanMyae guest house in Downtown Yangon, Myanmar
Photograph: Joshua Paul Akers
Travel has been the story of our summer. The rules (and traffic lights) are always changing, but one thing’s clear, we dream of being Anywhere But Here. This seasonal series offers you clear-headed travel advice, ideas-packed staycation guides, clever swaps and hacks, and a healthy dose of wanderlust.