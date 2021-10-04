Boris Johnson's Weird Running Outfit Impressed Basically Nobody

TOBY MELVILLE via REUTERS Boris Johnson jogs in the morning before the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester

Boris Johnson caused a stir when he was pictured jogging in Manchester wearing shorts, formal shoes and a white shirt on Sunday.

The prime minister is in the city along with the rest of the Conservative Party to attend the annual Tory conference.

While Johnson has been spotted out running in the past, this was the first time he’s mixed up his exercise wear with business clothes – he reverted back to normal sports clothes on Monday, but the blunder has not been forgotten.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak addressed the outfit on Times Radio on Monday and said: “I have not spoken to him about that, I have only seen the photo... I could not pull that off the way the Prime Minister does.”

Not everyone was as complimentary as Sunak, though.

Broadcaster Ryan Bailey joked that he was worried “I don’t dress formally enough when I go running”, while football coach Gary Neville tweeted: “Surely a Tory donor can get him some running gear.”

Satirical Twitter account Newsthump also tweeted: “Fortunately, the prime minister avoided a terrible fashion faux pas by remembering his jogging cufflinks.”