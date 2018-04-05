Thousands of runners and spectators heading for the start line of this month’s London Marathon could face serious disruptions due to a strike on the capital’s overground DLR system.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union confirmed on Thursday that the four-day walkout would go ahead after discussions about outsourcing with KeolisAmey Docklands, which operates the DLR, failed to progress.

Members will stop working between Friday April 20 and Tuesday April 24, with the marathon due to take place on Sunday April 22.

The RMT General Secretary Mike Cash said the union would continue to push for a settlement to ensure “workplace justice for this key group of London transport workers”.

“Our negotiating team is frustrated that the talks that wound up yesterday have failed to make any significant progress on the key issues,” he continued.

The action could cause serious disruption in the capital, with thousands of runners and spectators set to flock to London that weekend for the city’s 38th annual marathon.

Last year, more than 40,000 people participated in the iconic race.