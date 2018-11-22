A young black woman has described the “surreal” and “humiliating” experience of being turned away from a popular London club, allegedly because of the colour of her skin.

The 21-year-old, who asked only to be identified as Priscilla, had booked the venue to celebrate her birthday. She claims that while her white friends were allowed in to Tiger Tiger, in Piccadilly Circus, she was denied access, along with around 80 black friends.

Speaking exclusively to HuffPost UK, she said: “It was really surreal and one of the most humiliating experiences of my life.

“The manager said: ‘We don’t want you guys here. You’re 5% of our revenue and 100% of our problems’. We were then told that they’re cancelling my event.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Tiger Tiger said the venue does not “tolerate any form of racial discrimination”. They said the club had reviewed their CCTV footage following the allegation, and had interviewed staff on the night in question.

They found “no racial discrimination involved in refusing entry to the party in question”, and said the customers’ conduct was “in breach” of Tiger Tiger’s policies.

“To ensure the safety and welfare of other customers the General Manager asked the guests to leave and made a full refund to the party host,” the spokesperson said.

But Priscilla disagrees. The student, who is currently reading Politics and German at University College London (UCL), said: “Their justification was that this group was being rowdy [...] The policy is to deny entry to someone who you feel is not behaving in an appropriate manner – that doesn’t mean you get to cancel the event, altogether.”

“We were all dressed amazingly. All the boys had smart shoes on. I dragged all my friends from up and down the country to come and stand on the street – looking like fools,” she said. “It was completely humiliating. The way that the manager was speaking to me was condescending, patronising and I pointed it out to him.”

“Because of the colour of our skin, we were painted out to be aggressive, rowdy and it was just completely false.

“My white friends, who were let in, were completely intoxicated, drunk, but all my friends outside were very respectful and well behaved,” said Priscilla.

″Management kept on using racialized words like ‘aggressive’, and said we were compromising the safety of the guests.

“I’m a paying customer and the way I’ve been treated is absolutely disgusting. The way he spoke to me, I’ll never forget it. In this day and age, you don’t have to call me a racial slur or spit on me for that to entail racism.”

The student said she plans to take legal action against the club.