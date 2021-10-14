London Night Tube's Reopening Finally Announced After More Than A Year Of Suspension

NurPhoto via Getty Images The sign for the London underground station

London’s Night Tube service will be reopening from 27 November the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Thursday.

The Night Tube was closed in March 2020 at the start of the first Covid lockdown and was not expected to reopen until 2022 at the earliest, despite restrictions easing in July this year.

The need to use drivers for daytime services is thought to have played a part in the delayed restart of the Night Tube as well as the pandemic, so Khan surprised many when he announced the new decision on Thursday on Twitter.

He wrote: “Many Londoners have asked when the Night Tube is coming back.

“Today I’m delighted to confirm that, after a significant amount of hard work over many months by TfL, City Hall and trade unions, Victoria and Central Line services will resume on November 27.”