Looks We Love: Beyoncé and Jay Z's Pastel Power Suits In The 'Apesh*t' Video

We Love… Beyoncé and Jay Z’s pastel suits in the ‘Apeshit’ video. Not only do the matching suits give us couple goals, but the symbolism in this shot is screaming, with Bey and Jay staring directly at the camera and the Mona Lisa’s gaze following the same path from behind them. This is the modern version of inscrutable beauty.

Why It Works… With Beyoncé in a powder-soft bubblegum pink suit with a red belt - no shirt of course - this strong structure makes a statement about powerful femininity in fashion. Plus with Jay Z in a pastel turquoise double breasted number - also shirtless - this is the ideal summer trend that defies gender boundaries. Also Seen On: Actor Yara Shahidi wore pastel power suit with a kimono belt twist detail by Tory Birch to the MTV Music Awards on Sunday. Yes to everything in this picture.

