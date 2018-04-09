All Sections
    • STYLE
    09/04/2018 11:35 BST

    Looks We Love: Cardi B's Chequered Outfit For Her SNL Performance

    Style inspo: checked.

    We Love…

    Cardi B’s chequered ensemble for her SNL performance on Saturday 7 April..

    NBC via Getty Images

    Why It Works:

    The contrast between the green slicked hair and monochromatic colours in lycra and fur is bold and exactly what Cardi stands for.

    Also Spotted On:

    Bella Hadid has been seen wearing a chequered two piece with a thick Chanel belt in true ’90s fashion. 

    A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

    Model, DJ and co-star of Rihanna’s ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ Video, Sita Abellan has worn a t-shirt underneath her lime green chequered bandeau showing how two pieces can be worn in cooler seasons.

    A post shared by sita abellan (@sitabellan) on

    Follow Their Lead

    As seen above, chequered prints look great in all colours. For example, this orange pair of trousers by MissGuided for £22 is a new way to wear the print. Alternatively this House of Holland dress for £55 playfully adds cherries and checks together.

    A way to make this look more wearable is this summer dress apt for picnic days courtesy of ASOS Curve for £25. Add a pair of statement sunglasses like these white rounded cat eye accessory via River Island, £14, and dance around to ‘Bodak Yellow’ and you can feel like you’re performing on SNL too.

    Conversations