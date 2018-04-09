Looks We Love: Cardi B's Chequered Outfit For Her SNL Performance

We Love…
Cardi B’s chequered ensemble for her SNL performance on Saturday 7 April..
Why It Works:
The contrast between the green slicked hair and monochromatic colours in lycra and fur is bold and exactly what Cardi stands for.
Also Spotted On:
Bella Hadid has been seen wearing a chequered two piece with a thick Chanel belt in true ’90s fashion.
Model, DJ and co-star of Rihanna’s ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ Video, Sita Abellan has worn a t-shirt underneath her lime green chequered bandeau showing how two pieces can be worn in cooler seasons.
Follow Their Lead
As seen above, chequered prints look great in all colours. For example, this orange pair of trousers by MissGuided for £22 is a new way to wear the print. Alternatively this House of Holland dress for £55 playfully adds cherries and checks together.
A way to make this look more wearable is this summer dress apt for picnic days courtesy of ASOS Curve for £25. Add a pair of statement sunglasses like these white rounded cat eye accessory via River Island, £14, and dance around to ‘Bodak Yellow’ and you can feel like you’re performing on SNL too.