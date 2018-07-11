Looks We Love: Gareth Southgate's M&S Waistcoat At The World Cup

We Love...
Gareth Southgate’s waistcoat at the England World Cup games. (And, in fact, all England games.)
We are not alone: Marks & Spencer, which makes the £65 waistcoat sported by Southgate, has reported that sales of waistcoats have doubled since the tournament kicked off and searches for waistcoats on the M&S website are up by over 100%.
Why It Works...
The formal wear worn by England’s football manager looks smart yet effortless. Adding a blazer would have looked too stuffy for the match, but the waistcoat shows that Southgate means business.
Also Seen On...
King of wearing suits casually, model David Gandy leads by example by wearing a waistcoat and jacket with an unbuttoned shirt and matching pocket square and summer hat.
For the semi-finals between England and Croatia, football fans are wearing their waistcoat for #WaistcoatWednesday, a way to show your support and donate to blood cancer charity, Bloodwise.
Follow Their Lead...
If you’re in the mood to smarten it up this season, head to ASOS for this ice grey waistcoat that will cool down any outfit (£12.50). But if you’re heading to a wedding or an occasion where impressing is your best option, this checkered waistcoat by Burton will freshen things up (£15) or this John Lewis choice (£12).
And of course, you can buy the M&S waistcoat itself: with five buttons, it costs £65 – and is still in stock (just). Team with shirt and tie for the strongest look.