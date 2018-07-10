The definition of football fever can include anything from leaving work a minute early to head to the pub or shouting “IT’S COMING HOME” at anyone and anything.

What you might not have realised however is that this year it also includes taking a keen interest in fashion and in particular, waistcoats.

In honour of the semi-final game between England and Croatia, fans have created ‘Waistcoat Wednesday’ where supporters can follow England Manager Gareth Southgate’s iconic lead by wearing a waistcoat but then also donating to the blood cancer charity Bloodwise.