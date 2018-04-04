Janet Street-Porter Says Backlash Over Linda Robson Comments Triggered Anxiety Attack

‘Loose Women’ panellist Janet Street-Porter has claimed the backlash she received over comments she made about Linda Robson’s appearance during yesterday’s (3 April) show triggered an anxiety attack.

Janet faced the wrath of some viewers on social media, when she commented on photos of Linda wearing a swimsuit, which were shown at the beginning of Tuesday’s (3 April) episode.

When Linda commented that the poolside pictures marked the first time she’d ever felt confident not “walking around swimming pools in sarongs covering myself up”, Janet remarked: “You look lovely, but not in that particular picture… can you give your sons a lesson in how to take a decent photo.”

She also suggested Linda should have filtered the pictures before she made them public, the ‘Birds Of A Feather’ star responded: “I’m not using Photoshop!”