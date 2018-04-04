Janet Street-Porter Reveals How She Fought For Pay Rises For 'Loose Women' Team

Janet Street-Porter has revealed how she managed to bag a pay-rise from ‘Loose Women’ bosses for both herself and her fellow panellists.

On Tuesday’s (3 April) show, Janet and her co-stars were discussing women’s pay, amid ongoing debate about the gender pay gap in this country, with guest Karren Brady.

During the conversation, Karren - who hosts ‘Why Do Men Earn More?’ on Channel 5 - said she wants women in the workplace to feel more confident to ask their bosses for more money.