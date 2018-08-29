'Loose Women' Viewers 'Uncomfortable' At Ugly Kim Woodburn And Coleen Nolan Row

‘Loose Women’ viewers were left feeling uncomfortable on Wednesday, as a row between Kim Woodburn and Coleen Nolan plunged the show into chaos. Bosses brought former ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star Kim onto the show to bury the hatchet with regular panellist Coleen, after they famously fell out on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ last year. However, it didn’t take long for Kim’s temper to flare up with ugly scenes unfolding on the ITV daytime show.

Kim Woodburn launched an attack on Coleen Nolan on 'Loose Women'

After the panel - made up of Coleen, her sister Linda, Janet Street Porter and Linda Robson ﻿- pressed Kim on her treatment of Coleen in the house, she became defensive and started hurling abuse at her former housemate. “She’s hard as nails. She’s a con artist,” Kim said of Coleen. Getting up from her seat behind the desk, she bellowed: “I wouldn’t want to sit and talk to lying trash like you.” “Well I think that’s sad,” Coleen replied. Addressing the audience, who had begun booing Kim, she continued: “You think what you like. She’s a horrible person.”

Coleen Nolan was shocked by Kim's comments

As Coleen’s co-stars insisted she “was not trash” and that Kim was “showing her true colours”, she claimed Coleen had “bullied” her in the ‘CBB’ house. She then continued to call her “trash” before marching off set, as Coleen attempted to throw to a commercial break.

Well, that escalated quickly... Kim Woodburn is now being looked after backstage by the team. pic.twitter.com/rFnA2ZXga4 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) August 29, 2018

After they returned from the adverts, Coleen told viewers Kim was being looked after by members of the production team, while Linda admitted she was “shaking” from the incident. The whole episode left fans of the show questioning why the two had been brought together for such an uncomfortable showdown:

#LooseWomen @loosewomen you just go too far to boost your ratings. Very uncomfortable watching Kim Woodburn in distress on live tv. Shameful tv ratings stunt, especially after that stunt you pulled with getting Chris to look in a mirror on live tv despite his body image issues. — Dale McEwan (@DaleSMcEwan) August 29, 2018

Why do the producers of @loosewomen think it's entertainment to pit two women against one another? No one should be proud of themselves #LooseWomen — Jordon-Lee (@JordonLee) August 29, 2018

I think the Kim Woodburn interview should have been ended much sooner - very uncomfortable watching for lots of reasons @loosewomen #loosewomen — Debra🌻 (@sunflowerdeb16) August 29, 2018

@loosewomen is very uncomfortable to watch 😱 why pay Kim to come on and bully the panel, scream and shout just for ratings. Poor @NolanColeen and @LindaRobson58 #LooseWomen — Sarah (@Sarahjfenwick) August 29, 2018

I'm known for my taste in awful TV and there are very few things I turn off, but #LooseWomen is absolute trashfire. Not entertaining; just awkward, hypocritical, and embarrassing for everyone involved. — Jenni Brown 🍉 (@madebyjenni) August 29, 2018

How was that ever going to go well?

Kim v's a whole panel.

I'll admit I'm amused and entertained by the "characters" they put in CBB but there's often some kind of battle going on behind all that personality and really I hope Kim is okay #loosewomen — Saranne PB (@Saranne_PB) August 29, 2018

#LooseWomen Can’t stand this programme but the channel was on when I turned on my tv. What the fuck did I just witness? You all as grown women should be ashamed of yourselves pic.twitter.com/5AKrqAMrHM — julie pike (@jpikey66) August 29, 2018

“Let’s move on, we’ve got the desperate ratings we needed...” #loosewomen — Put The Te11y On 📺 (@putthetellyon) August 29, 2018

#LooseWomen if this #kim thing wasn’t staged @ITV should be embarrassed that was not entertainment, all time low for them!! Hope you feel better soon — snowman (@Manda1L) August 29, 2018

I would be very interested to hear how conversations between #kimwoodburn and the producers of #loosewomen went before she appeared today! Totally meaningless waste of several minutes of my life. — Geoff Dunning (@GeoffDunning) August 29, 2018

All time low for #LooseWomen

Shame on you — Dawn Williams (@dawn79_dawn) August 29, 2018

Producers head should roll on that one. Whose idea was it to bring KW on knowing what she is like!! That will make matters worse #LooseWomen — Dawn Williams (@dawn79_dawn) August 29, 2018

HuffPost UK has contacted a spokesperson for ‘Loose Women’ and is awaiting a response. ‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.