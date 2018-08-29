'Loose Women' Viewers 'Uncomfortable' At Ugly Kim Woodburn And Coleen Nolan Row

‘Loose Women’ viewers were left feeling uncomfortable on Wednesday, as a row between Kim Woodburn and Coleen Nolan plunged the show into chaos.
Bosses brought former ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star Kim onto the show to bury the hatchet with regular panellist Coleen, after they famously fell out on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ last year.
However, it didn’t take long for Kim’s temper to flare up with ugly scenes unfolding on the ITV daytime show.
After the panel - made up of Coleen, her sister Linda, Janet Street Porter and Linda Robson - pressed Kim on her treatment of Coleen in the house, she became defensive and started hurling abuse at her former housemate.
“She’s hard as nails. She’s a con artist,” Kim said of Coleen.
Getting up from her seat behind the desk, she bellowed: “I wouldn’t want to sit and talk to lying trash like you.”
“Well I think that’s sad,” Coleen replied.
Addressing the audience, who had begun booing Kim, she continued: “You think what you like. She’s a horrible person.”
As Coleen’s co-stars insisted she “was not trash” and that Kim was “showing her true colours”, she claimed Coleen had “bullied” her in the ‘CBB’ house.
She then continued to call her “trash” before marching off set, as Coleen attempted to throw to a commercial break.
After they returned from the adverts, Coleen told viewers Kim was being looked after by members of the production team, while Linda admitted she was “shaking” from the incident.
The whole episode left fans of the show questioning why the two had been brought together for such an uncomfortable showdown:
HuffPost UK has contacted a spokesperson for ‘Loose Women’ and is awaiting a response.
‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.