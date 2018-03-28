The House of Lords was left unsure where to look after government spokesman Lord Keen blurted out “arse” after dropping a glass of water during a Brexit debate.
The peer used the expletive after he took an intervention from Baroness Altmann during the EU (Withdrawal) Bill committee stage debate and knocked a glass of water all over himself.
A doorkeeper later mopped up the water from the floor and surrounding desk.
It’s not the first time the House of Lords has produced some comedy gold.
In 2011, Baroness Trumpington became infamous for flicking the V-sign at colleague Lord King after he suggested veterans of WWII were starting to look old.
“I thought to ‘hell with that’. It was just meant to be between him and me,” she told BBC Parliament.
“I did actually raise two fingers and I tried to pretend my hand had slipped but it was going to be quite obvious that my hand had not slipped and I meant it.”
Earlier this year, International Development minister Lord Bates tried to dramatically resign from the government - because he was late.
The Conservative peer caused uproar and confusion in the Lords when he spoke up to announce he intended to quit.
“I have always believed we should rise to the highest possible standards of courtesy and respect in responding on behalf the government to the legitimate questions of the legislature,” he told peers.
“I am thoroughly ashamed of not being in my place and therefore I shall be offering my resignation to the prime minister with immediate effect.”
But in a twist, Theresa May later rejected the former MP’s offer.