Lord Sugar Says Brexit Is 'The Biggest Disaster Of My Lifetime'

Lord Sugar hates Brexit. BBC/AP

Lord Sugar has described Brexit as “the biggest disaster of my lifetime” on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the UK leaving the European Union.

The Apprentice star said the move had damaged Britain’s economy and insisted he would be going “on bended knee” to Brussels asking to rejoin the bloc if he was prime minister.

Advertisement

Keir Starmer is trying to “reset” the UK’s relationship with the EU by establishing closer economic links, but has ruled out any prospect of rejoining the single market or the customs union.

On BBC Breakfast this morning, Lord Sugar - who was made a peer by Gordon Brown when he was PM - said: “The biggest disaster in my lifetime was us leaving the European Union. The full ramifications of us not being in the European Union is really starting to take its toll.

“If I was the prime minister, I would be coming along on my bended knees and asking to be allowed back in. It’s all to do with free trade. Small traders can’t ship goods abroad now, it’s very complicated. It’s a terrible situation.

Advertisement

“How do we get out of it? My honest opinion - get back in the EU.”