Lorraine Kelly in the Loose Women studio last month Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Lorraine Kelly has said she wishes she’d complained about the “horrible” depiction of her in the sketch comedy series Bo Selecta.

Bo Selecta ran between 2002 and 2009 and saw Leigh Francis – also the creator of the character Keith Lemon – impersonating celebrities using exaggerated latex masks and prosthetics.

Looking back at the show, Lorraine said she found the impression of her used throughout the series “really distasteful”.

Speaking to the podcast Be Honest, Lorraine said: “I didn’t complain, but I should have.”

Admitting that she deliberately swerved watching Bo Selecta, she also voiced her disapproval over Leigh Francis’ impression of Craig David, who she said is like “the son I never had”.

Lorraine Kelly and Craig David Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“I was actually very, very upset at the portrayal of Craig David, because I adore Craig,” she explained. “He’s the kindest, loveliest man, and that absolutely derailed his career, there’s no question of it.

“Of course, he’s a brilliant artist and he got over it but for a few years that did badly affect him and his career.”

She continued: “With me, I just found it really distasteful, really horrible and I should have complained at the time, and I certainly would complain now.

“I think any woman would. The portrayal of everybody was actually very cruel.”

Leigh Francis' impression of Lorraine Kelly has been described as "horrible" by the TV star Channel 4

In 2020, amid a renewed focus on the Black Lives Matter movement following the murder of George Floyd, Leigh Francis issued a public apology for his portrayal of Black celebrities in Bo Selecta, which included Michael Jackson, Trisha Goddard and Mel B.

Alongside an apology video, he wrote: “Following recent events, I’ve done a lot of talking and learning and I would like to put this out there.

“I want to apologise to anyone that was offended by Bo Selecta. I’m on a constant journey of knowledge and just wanted to say I’m deeply sorry.”

Trisha Goddard later said she had spoken privately to Leigh prior to his apology, telling him: “[Bo Selecta] emboldened a lot of casual racism towards myself and others you parodied with big lips and noses.

“It would be a very powerful gesture for you to recognise what part you played in perpetuating blackface.”