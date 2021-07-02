Lorraine Kelly has admitted she isn’t exactly a fan of the statue of Princess Diana that was unveiled this week. The daytime presenter said she “really didn’t like the sculpture” that was unveiled by Princes William and Harry at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on Thursday. Reacting to the statue on her ITV show on Friday morning, she said she believed it didn’t do Diana “justice”.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly

“Can I just say, I don’t really like it,” Lorraine said. “I’m sorry. I don’t know what you think, but I don’t really like the outfit.” Lorraine said that she liked the “strength” that the statue gives off, as the late princess “looks very strong”, but added: “I just don’t think it does her justice. “Of course, it was all about the boys and if they’re happy, then that’s fine,’ Lorraine said of William and Harry. “Maybe it looks better in real life. I have to reserve judgement until I can see it for myself.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images William and Harry with the statue they commissioned of their mother