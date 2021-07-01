All The Photos You Need To See From Harry And William's Reunion For Diana

Princes William and Harry paid tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would’ve been her 60th birthday on Thursday.
The brothers unveiled a highly anticipated statue of their mother that they commissioned back in 2017. The private event was limited only to the brothers, Diana’s three siblings, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and those who worked on the recent redesign of the Sunken Gardens.
The bronze statue will stay permanently at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace, a beloved former spot for the Princess of Wales. The statue depicts Diana with three children “who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess’ work,” according to Kensington Palace.
After the event ended, William and Harry released a joint statement through Kensington Palace commemorating the day and remembering their mother.
“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60 birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the brothers wrote. “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”
Take a look at all the meaningful moments from the day below: