All The Photos You Need To See From Harry And William's Reunion For Diana

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited for just the second time in over a year to unveil the statue of their late mother.

Princes William and Harry paid tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would’ve been her 60th birthday on Thursday.

The brothers unveiled a highly anticipated statue of their mother that they commissioned back in 2017. The private event was limited only to the brothers, Diana’s three siblings, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and those who worked on the recent redesign of the Sunken Gardens.

The bronze statue will stay permanently at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace, a beloved former spot for the Princess of Wales. The statue depicts Diana with three children “who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess’ work,” according to Kensington Palace.

After the event ended, William and Harry released a joint statement through Kensington Palace commemorating the day and remembering their mother.

“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60 birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the brothers wrote. “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

Take a look at all the meaningful moments from the day below:

WPA Pool via Getty Images
William and Harry look at a statue they commissioned of their mother.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
Royal fan John Loughrey poses by lettered wreaths and pictures attached to the gates of Kensington Palace to celebrate what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Flowers and tributes to Princess Diana are seen outside the Golden Gates at Kensington Palace on Thursday in London.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, brother and sister of Diana, arrive at Kensington Palace for the statue unveiling.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
Spencer, Fellowes and Diana's other sibling, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, arrive at the unveiling.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
William and Harry arrive.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The princes speak with Rupert Gavin, chair of Historic Royal Palaces (left), and Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton (right), the former private secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and to Prince Harry. Lowther-Pinkerton was a member of the statue committee.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, speaks with Harry. Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge speaks with garden designer Pip Morrison.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge greet their aunts Lady Sarah McCorquodale (second left) and Lady Jane Fellowes (right).
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The brothers prepare to unveil the statue.
DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
The bronze statue, which is 1.25 times bigger than life-size, was made by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley.
DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
The statue will rest permanently at the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace, which was one of the Princess of Wales' favorite places.
DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
Rank-Broadley speaks with the Duke of Cambridge, while Harry shouts for someone.
DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex in front of the statue.
DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
The Duke of Sussex turns and smiles.
DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
A close-up shot of the brothers.
Kensington Palace
The redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace -- home to the new Diana, Princess of Wales statue.
Kensington Palace
A gardener works in the Sunken Garden.
via Associated Press
A handout photo from the palace shows work being carried out in the redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.
