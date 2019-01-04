8 Times Winning The Lottery Ruined Someone's Life

Frances and Patrick Connolly are celebrating the New Year in a way most of us can only dream of – as newly-minted multi-millionaires. The lucky couple from County Armagh, Northern Ireland, have scooped almost £115m in the EuroMillions draw and have promised to share their wealth with their friends and loved ones. Frances, 52, said: “This is a massive sum of money and we want it to have a huge impact on the lives of other people we know and love as well as on our future too. This win gives us the chance to really make a difference for our family and friends.”

Now, we obviously wish the Connollys all the best – but it might be prudent to at least be aware of the numerous times when winning the lottery hasn’t exactly been a positive experience... 1) The Man Who Blew It All On Cocaine And Prostitutes

Now here is a story of karmic justice if ever there was one. In 1996 Denise Rossi won $1.3m on the California lottery. Instead of informing her husband of 25 years, she applied for divorce instead. Rossi then kept her winnings secret during the entire court proceedings. Three years later, the truth came out and a court ruled she had violated state asset disclosure law. Her punishment? She was ordered to pay every single penny of her winnings to her ex-husband. 3) The Shattered Rock’n’Roll Dream

Roger and Lara Griffiths won £1.8m on the UK National Lottery in 2005, allowing them both to pursue their hobbies. She splurged on designer handbags and he recorded an album with the band he played with in university. Oh, and they also bought a massive house. Then began a catalogue of misfortune as they split up over affair allegations, their house burnt down and then Roger – who was in charge of the money – admitted that it was all gone. In 2013, Roger reportedly had £7 left in the bank. 4) The Man Whose Brother Tried To Kill Him

William “Bud” Post won $16.2m in the Pennsylvania lottery in 1988 – which is about when everything started to go wrong. First of all a former girlfriend sued him for a share of the winnings and then his brother hired a hitman to kill him. He didn’t help matters when he fired a shotgun at a man who was trying to collect a debt from him related to his rapidly deteriorating home. Post died, broke, in 2006. 5) The Two-Time Winner Who Blew It All

While most of us dream of winning the lottery once, Evelyn Adams, of New Jersey, hit the jackpot in 1985 and 1986, bagging a total of $5.4m. Fast forward 20 years though, and she was living in a trailer completely broke. 6) The Tragedy Of The Winner Who Couldn’t Say No

Abraham Shakespeare won a $17m lump-sum in 2006 at the age of 40. He was deluged by people asking for financial help and felt unable to say no, even allowing homeless people to stay in his new house. One of those who made an extra-special effort to befriend Shakespeare was Dorice Donegan “Dee-Dee” Moore (right in picture). Soon after Shakespeare disappeared. His body was found under a slab behind a home owned by Moore. He had been shot twice. Moore was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. 7) The ‘Unluckiest’ Lottery Winner

Jack Whittaker won a massive $315m in 2002, but has since said he wished he had torn up his winning ticket. He was the victim of two thefts robbing him of $745,000, of an attempted plot to drug and rob him and then tragically, his granddaughter and her boyfriend both died of drug overdoses in his house. 8) The Man Who Just Couldn’t Handle It

