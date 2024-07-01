Anyone hoping to watch the England match at Glastonbury over the weekend found an unlikely saviour in the form of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.
Glastonbury organisers previously revealed that they wouldn’t be making the England game available to watch in any official capacity, as it would clash with acts on the main stages including Janelle Monáe, Avril Lavigne and Baby Queen.
However, Louis decided to take matters into his own hands, putting together a live-stream using a telly he’d bought at Argos earlier that day after briefly ducking out of Worthy Farm.
Photos published in The Guardian show Louis surrounded by a crowd of football fans who had gathered to see England play Slovakia in real time.
The former boyband star joked to the newspaper: “I wasn’t going to take credit for it because it looked like we were going to lose in normal time, but now that we’ve equalised I’m happy to.”
Louis’ own personal history with football is well-documented.
In 2013, he joined his beloved Doncaster Rovers as a reserve player, and was previously offered the opportunity to buy the club, where he once worked as a waiter before his rise to global fame as part of One Direction.
After the band went their separate ways, Louis launched his solo career with a music video filmed around Doncaster, including scenes on the pitch at the club’s Keepmoat Stadium.
While the five original members of One Direction have all now embarked on solo careers, none of them have performed at Glastonbury yet, although Harry Styles did headline at the US festival Coachella in 2022.