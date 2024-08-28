Love Is Blind UK Star Reveals Dramatic Wedding Moment That Was Cut From The Show

Love Is Blind UK couple Jasmine and Bobby share a kiss on their wedding day Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK star Jasmine Chamberlain has admitted she was a lot more nervous for her on-screen wedding than the show made out.

Jasmine and her now-husband Bobby Johnson were one of Love Is Blind’s rare success stories during the inaugural UK series, hitting it off in the pods and then making it all the way to the altar without any major dramas.

During the finale, in which her wedding to Bobby took place, the mental health nurse was seen looking a little shaken up by the fact her mother had expressed disapproval of her husband of choice the night before the ceremony.

However, in a new interview with Metro, Jasmine revealed her wedding day jitters actually manifested in ways that never made it to screen.

Jasmine was walked down the aisle by her mum Netflix

“The wedding being legally binding after only a month of knowing each other felt like a lot leading up to it, but I didn’t feel too nervous,” she explained. “[But] when I got to the altar, oh my gosh, I was shaking like a leaf.

“I was laughing, and that’s never happened to me before. I was thinking ‘Why is my body responding like this?’.”

Bobby and Jasmine as seen during the Love Is Blind UK reunion Netflix

During the ensuing reunion special, Jasmine and Bobby revealed to hosts Emma and Matt Willis that they were still together, and were planning to start a family in the not-too-distant future.