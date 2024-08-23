People Are Just Realising This Ridiculous Detail In The Love Is Blind UK Finale And We're Obsessed

Jasmine and Bobby in the Love Is Blind UK finale Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the final episode of Love Is Blind UK.

The Love Is Blind UK finale began streaming on Netflix this week, finally allowing viewers to see which couples from the experiment made it all the way to the end and said “I do”.

But if you stayed around until the credits, you’ll also have spotted a hilarious call-back to one of our favourite moments from earlier in the series.

After returning home from their trip to Corfu, each member of the cast was given their phones back – which led Jasmine to do some snooping about her new fiancé Bobby.

Despite being billed as a personal shopper, Jasmine unearthed the fact that her man has a bit of a history as an aspiring singer, pulling up his music video on her phone in one of the series’ most memorable scenes.

jasmine showed Bobby his music video like he committed a crime #LoveIsBlindUK — nj. (@njoffline) August 15, 2024

No sorry Jasmine showing Bobby the video of him on YouTube hassss to be the CRINGIEST thing I’ve EVERRR seen on Love is Blind😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — nunya (@fricanabarbiana) August 14, 2024

When Jasmine pulled out her phone to show Bobby his music video #loveisblinduk pic.twitter.com/zJC0vOzaQm — Corporate Barbie (@corporatebarb) August 14, 2024

Jasmine playing Bobby’s music video in front of him got me cacklinggggg because why did she do that 😭 #loveisblinduk — K 🌸 (@tekuraaa) August 14, 2024

LMAO MUSIC VIDEO 😂😂😂 Jasmine is too funny for that one. I think she got the ick small small #LoveIsBlindUk — #TwoTwosPodcast (@Ro_Frimpong) August 19, 2024

It was only fitting, then, that after tying the knot, the final moments of Love Is Blind UK showed a newly-married Jasmine and Bobby cutting a rug to Body Of A Dancer at their wedding reception.

And as the credits rolled, and the penny dropped as to exactly what the newlyweds were dancing to, viewers were absolutely loving it…

Bobby and Jasmine dancing to body of a dancer at the wedding was everything!!! 😂😂😂 #Loveisblinduk



pic.twitter.com/nazorm3wW9 — LIVY (@olslola) August 21, 2024

Whoever on production decided to play Bobby’s song during the credits deserves a raise omgg🤣🤣 #loveisblinduk — Tomi (@TomiiTalks) August 21, 2024

playing bobby’s song as the outro for

the final episode was the perfect ending 🤣 #LoveIsBlindUK pic.twitter.com/ddjx5TkCdW — jade imann 🪐 (@songsaboutjade) August 22, 2024

she got the body of a dancer 💃💃💃.

ending the episode with bobby’s song, chef’s kiss #LoveIsBlindUK — Cyn 💎 (@cyn_nthia) August 22, 2024

Nah I’m dead that Bobby’s song got played at the wedding 💀 #loveisblinduk — Mufti Mufasa (@fariha96x) August 21, 2024

Me realising the final song at the end of Love is Blind UK 'Body of a Dancer' was actually Bobby 🤣🕺 pic.twitter.com/3CR0Ka9Qel — Alex (@Alex57149456) August 21, 2024

These producers are so messy for playing Bobby’s song at the end 🤣 #LoveIsBlindUK — Hannah (@hannah_leotaa) August 21, 2024

Not them playing Bobby’s song at the reception. Netflix play too much #LoveIsBlindUK pic.twitter.com/IuPuMGwSsK — Carmen Sandiego 🇵🇸 (@LaBonBonVie) August 21, 2024

i’m so happy they ended the episode with bobby’s song playing. this was a good season of #loveisblind ! cheers to a great season, i was entertained. #loveisblinduk pic.twitter.com/qA6xFdfdYd — ♒️ (@imjustagirlbby) August 21, 2024

Them playing Bobby’s song at the end of the show was chefs kiss lmaoooo you know what now that they are married the song is actually a bop #LoveIsBlindUK pic.twitter.com/9xstlZP3lp — alienfromPlanetHer 🛸 (@Kayray426) August 21, 2024

Are we not going to talk about Love Is Blind UK using Bobby's song "BODY OF A DANCER"?



Issa little bop 🤭 — Caribbean Girl Experiencing The World (@BookOfCinz) August 21, 2024

not love is blind playing Bobby’s music video song to end the season #LoveIsBlindUK pic.twitter.com/MUjJWMZKi3 — the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) August 22, 2024

Is this a safe space? *whispers* body of a dancer is kind of a bop 🫣 #loveisblinduk — Zwergtyrann Terrorkobolt (@DemiAyinke) August 21, 2024

She got the body of a dancer #LoveIsBlindUK pic.twitter.com/dQxdErqeVe — Langa (@langa_soleil) August 22, 2024

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Love Is Blind UK will be returning for a second season, with Emma and Matt Willis once again set to host.

Before that, though, there’s also the series one reunion special, which will begin streaming on Monday night.