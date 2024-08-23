People Are Just Realising This Ridiculous Detail In The Love Is Blind UK Finale And We're Obsessed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the final episode of Love Is Blind UK.
The Love Is Blind UK finale began streaming on Netflix this week, finally allowing viewers to see which couples from the experiment made it all the way to the end and said “I do”.
But if you stayed around until the credits, you’ll also have spotted a hilarious call-back to one of our favourite moments from earlier in the series.
After returning home from their trip to Corfu, each member of the cast was given their phones back – which led Jasmine to do some snooping about her new fiancé Bobby.
Despite being billed as a personal shopper, Jasmine unearthed the fact that her man has a bit of a history as an aspiring singer, pulling up his music video on her phone in one of the series’ most memorable scenes.
It was only fitting, then, that after tying the knot, the final moments of Love Is Blind UK showed a newly-married Jasmine and Bobby cutting a rug to Body Of A Dancer at their wedding reception.
And as the credits rolled, and the penny dropped as to exactly what the newlyweds were dancing to, viewers were absolutely loving it…
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Love Is Blind UK will be returning for a second season, with Emma and Matt Willis once again set to host.
Before that, though, there’s also the series one reunion special, which will begin streaming on Monday night.
Until then, who fancies giving this modern classic one last spin…?