Just over eight short weeks ago, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham had never even met each other. Tonight, they have been crowned the winners of ‘Love Island’ 2018 after a whirlwind romance.

The couple won the hearts of the nation over the last two months, becoming a reality TV golden couple, and scooping £50,000 in the process.

Despite not getting intimate in the villa, they have both already dropped the L-bomb, and have even made plans to move in together once they return to the UK, cementing themselves as the strongest couple in the show’s four-year history.

Moreover, Jack’s also had the seal of approval from Dani’s tough-guy dad, actor Danny Dyer.

Unlike all of the other couples left in the final, Dani and Jack’s story actually began on day one of the series, during the very first coupling-up ceremony.