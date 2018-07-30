Fans of the ITV2 series saw the ‘EastEnders’ actor meet Dani’s partner during a Skype call in Sunday’s episode , and while it’s clear he is a fan, Danny confessed his fears for the former pen salesman in an interview with The Mirror .

Jack Fincham may have got the seal of approval from Danny Dyer , but the star has predicted his daughter’s boyfriend could struggle with the instant fame he will have after leaving the ‘Love Island’ villa.

“He has no idea,” Danny said. “When he comes out he’s from South East London and he’s going to be the nations sweetheart and so his mates are going to want a bit of that.

“He’ll get caught up in the whirlwind of it. And of course they have got the added pressure of being in a public relationship which is again really difficult, really difficult.

“Everywhere they go they are going to be followed around, especially for the first couple of months. So when he is out with his mates, I’m not saying at all if he would ever cheat, but there will be pictures of him...

“It’s whether or not they can come out on this journey together through this fame thing.

“But they have to live their own lives as well, I don’t think they should come out as a double act.”