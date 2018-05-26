Despite ITV currently keeping the line-up under wraps, the 22-year-old has given an interview to The Sun seemingly as one of the new Islanders.

Danny Dyer ’s daughter, Dani, has practically been confirmed as the first of this year’s ‘Love Island’ contestants.

Dani was rumoured to be taking part after being forced to drop out of sister show ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ after just 24 hours earlier this year due to injury.

While she initially shot down the reports, it now seems she might have just been trying to throw us all off the scent.

In the interview with the paper, she was asked about whether she would kiss anyone in the villa, to which she replied: “I have so many eyes watching me. Kissing? No, I don’t think so. I will just have to resist it, you know what I mean? I’ll just have to do it when I get out.

“If they like me they can wait for a kiss – but if I have a glass of wine or something I could be in trouble because then I get flirty.”