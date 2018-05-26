Danny Dyer’s daughter, Dani, has practically been confirmed as the first of this year’s ‘Love Island’ contestants.
Despite ITV currently keeping the line-up under wraps, the 22-year-old has given an interview to The Sun seemingly as one of the new Islanders.
Dani was rumoured to be taking part after being forced to drop out of sister show ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ after just 24 hours earlier this year due to injury.
While she initially shot down the reports, it now seems she might have just been trying to throw us all off the scent.
In the interview with the paper, she was asked about whether she would kiss anyone in the villa, to which she replied: “I have so many eyes watching me. Kissing? No, I don’t think so. I will just have to resist it, you know what I mean? I’ll just have to do it when I get out.
“If they like me they can wait for a kiss – but if I have a glass of wine or something I could be in trouble because then I get flirty.”
Asked how her ‘EastEnders’ actor father would react if she had sex on TV, Dani said: “I wouldn’t have a daddy.”
She added: “Oh my God I would never have sex on TV. He has already given me a warning to behave. I was like, ‘I will.’
“He is massively protective, I haven’t had many boyfriends so he has had it quite easy, until now.”
Earlier this month, ‘Love Island’ narrator Iain Stirling couldn’t contain his excitement at the possibility of Dani being one of this year’s contestants.
Speaking to HuffPost UK on an episode of ‘BUILD’, he said: “She was great on ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ and I really liked her.
“I also really like Danny Dyer as a concept of a human, and I’d like if she was involved in it for me to for me to be able to be near Danny Dyer in some way.”
‘Love Island’ returns to ITV2 on Monday 4 June at 9pm.