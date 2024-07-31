Love Island 2024 Voting Figures Reveal This Year’s Final Was Closer Than You Think

The figures are in. ITV

The voting figures from the Love Island 2024 final have been revealed – and it was a very close win for this year’s champions.

Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan made history on Monday by becoming the first Black couple ever to win the UK dating show.

After eight weeks in the villa, the pair took home the cash prize of £50,000 as runners up Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies narrowly missed out on being crowned the winning couple.

Matilda Draper and Sean Stone came in third, while Jessica Spencer and Ayo Odukoya in landed in fourth place.

Now, it’s been revealed that there was less than 10% in votes between first and second, with Mimii and Josh securing 41% of the public vote, just ahead of Nicole and Ciaran with 35%.

Matilda and Sean landed in third with 14% of the vote, while fourth place finishers Jess and Ayo claimed 10%.

For context, 2023 saw Jess and Sammy win with the lowest ever voting victory, at just 34.57%. In contrast, 2018’s Dani and Jack won with the biggest landslide at nearly 80% of the vote.

Molly and Tom secured 35% of the public votes, just ahead of Callum and Jess’ 33%.

This year featured a big change in the Love Island villa as it welcomed its first celebrity contestant in the shape of Joey Essex.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star left the villa on Sunday with partner Jessy as their fellow islanders voted them least compatible.

