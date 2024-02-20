Love Island All Stars Voting Figures Reveal Just How Close This Year's Final Really Was

Maya Jama with the Love Island All Stars winners Molly and Tom Shutterstock

The voting figures for the Love Island All Stars finale have been released – revealing it was a close race between the top two couples.

For the first time, this year’s winter series saw a host of former contestants returning to the villa in the hopes of finding love with a fellow Islander.

In the end, it was series’ six Molly Smith and season nine’s Tom Clare who were crowned the public’s favourite pairing on Monday night, ahead of runners up Callum Jones and Jess Gale, both of whom previously appeared on the ITV2 dating show’s sixth run.

The following morning, it was revealed that Molly and Tom had secured 35% of the public votes, just ahead of Callum and Jess’ 33%.

Behind them were third-place finishers Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie on 15%, while Georgie Steel and Toby Aromolaran secured 10%.

In fifth place were Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison, who scooped the remaining 7% of the votes.

The Love Island All Stars finalists pictured in South Africa on Monday night Shutterstock

As the newly-crowned winners of Love Island, Molly and Tom will each split a £50,000 cash prize.

Molly lasted just over two weeks in the villa during her inaugural Love Island run, while professional footballer Tom made it all the way to the final, finishing in third place alongside then-girlfriend Samie Elishi.

Maya Jama fronted the Love Island All Stars final live from the villa in South Africa on Monday night.