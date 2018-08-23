'Love Island' Boss Stands Firm On Body Diversity Row: 'We Cast Sexy People'

The ITV2 reality show came under fire from many fans this year, who expressed disappointment that a greater range of body shapes wasn’t shown on screen.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Thursday, he said: “I think on the body image thing, we cast very attractive people. It’s a sexy show, it is entertainment on ITV2 and in the same way Hollywood casts a certain type to get bums on seats in theatres or other shows, the ‘Strictly’ dancers or whatever…

“Also for us it’s a very aspirational programme for our audience. It’s the perfect holiday they can only aspire towards, it comes along at a time when people are readying for holiday, a week in Magaluf or whatever, and we’re showing them the best example of what they could have.”

He continued: “We cast sexy people, we’re a sexy channel and those people by the way, they work quite hard, there’s a gym, we show people working out. There’s also another conversation going on about childhood obesity. If you want to look like the guys on Love Island you have to work out.

“We make no excuses that people more beautiful than us are entitled to go into a villa for eight weeks and find love,” he added.