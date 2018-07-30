Dani And Jack's 'Love Island' Win Is A Predictable But Perfect End To A Blockbuster Series - HuffPost Verdict

Dani Dyer was the star of this year’s ‘Love Island’ before the series even began.

As the daughter of one of the nation’s most famous actors, and off the back of a short stint on sister show ‘Survival Of The Fittest’, Dani was always set for success on the Island. However, few could have predicted what a sweet romance her and Jack Fincham would have developed over the last eight weeks (although we’d just like to state we called their pairing before the show kicked off).

We’ve laughed and cried with them as they became undoubtedly the strongest couple in the show’s four-year history. And while their win may seem predictable, they are the perfect winners for a series that, at its core, is about falling in love, as that is exactly what they seem to have found. They’ve also been hilariously entertaining to boot, and we’d dare anyone to try and argue any of the other couples were more worthy champions.

While some fans have said the 2018 series of ‘Love Island’ missed the magic of last year’s, there’s no denying it has been a blockbuster of a hit for ITV2, who are probably the real winners here.

The show has helped break ratings records for the digital channel, with nearly four million people tuning in every night for a dose of Island action. The huge buzz it has created among the lucrative 16-35 market is bound to make the next series an even bigger money-spinner with various product placement and tie-in deals. But producers should be careful to ensure that this monster hit does not jump the shark.

With increased expectation for the next series to top the last, we can only hope bosses don’t meddle with a winning formula, and repeat their failings with the once-beloved ‘X Factor’.

W H A T N E X T ?