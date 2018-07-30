‘Love Island’ fans may have felt short-changed when it was revealed that Danny Dyer wouldn’t be travelling to Majorca for the parents’ visit episode, but his Skype call to the villa made up for his absence. The ‘EastEnders’ actor and his wife Joanne Mas appeared via FaceTime during Sunday night’s episode and as usual, Danny was on fine form.

ITV/REX/Shutterstock This scene alone deserves a Bafta.

His daughter, Dani Dyer, took the surprise video call on her own and her parents soon let her know that they’re big fans of her new boyfriend Jack Fincham. “Babe he’s lovely,” Danny said. “He’s a proper geezer mate. You’ve found a right proper geezer in there.”

Buoyed by their reaction, Dani went to get Jack, who finally got to (sort of) meet her parents. It was at this point that the actor went full Danny Dyer. “You know what, Jack? You’re a proper geezer, gotta say mate,” he started. “I tell ya what I love about ya. I love the fact you got a little derby [stomach], you’ve got so much charisma. “Listen, It takes a brave man to bowl in that gaff, they’re all ab’ed up and they ain’t got nothing about em. No disrespect, yeah. Proper geezer.”

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Dani and Jack are already winners in our eyes

Danny added that he was proud of how Dani and Jack “have looked after” each other in the villa, telling them: “It’s a beautiful thing. It’s rare. You’ve only upset her once, Jack, so well done.” When Jack asked his new in-laws if they approved of him yet, Jo was slightly cautious, telling him “not yet”, before Danny weighed in: “She’s talking bollocks. I approve of you, mate.” Needless to say, the call went down very well with viewers...

Danny Dyer saying ‘they’re all abbed up but got fuck all about em’ is the body positive message the world needs haha #LoveIsland⁠ ⁠ — Benny (@Beno_ldn) July 29, 2018

I was upset at first that Danny Dyer wasn't going into the villa but after that video call it's probably been more entertaining than anything else in this series #loveisland — Ric (@PrettyRicc) July 29, 2018

Danny Dyer saying you’re ‘a right geezer’ is the highest compliment you could ever receive tbf #loveisland — Elle (@ellees_) July 29, 2018

How can anyone be disappointed with this appearance from Danny Dyer on #loveisland!? ITS FUCKING MINT!!!!!😂👏🏻 — Emily Jane Atack (@EmAtack) July 29, 2018

Danny Dyer shouting 'LIFE'S FACKING BEAU'IFUL INNIT?' is my new favourite TED talk #LoveIsland — Gráinne O'Hare (@spacedolphin__) July 29, 2018

if we don’t get a spin off show following Dani, Jack n her parents then there is no justice in this world #LoveIsland — lew (@lookingforlewys) July 29, 2018

I’m sorry but Danny Dyer calling his daughter mate has just made the whole show what an absolute geezer #loveIsland — Nina Huntleigh✨ (@ninahuntley16) July 29, 2018

Ngl Danny Dyer talking to Jack on Skype is the highlight of the series — Danny commock (@Dannycommockx) July 29, 2018

‘Takes a real man to bowl in there with no abs’ Danny Dyer is a British treasure 😭❤️ #LoveIsland — Liv (@imlivarnold) July 29, 2018

Dani and Jack coupled up right at the start of this year’s series and have remained pretty much rock solid ever since. One recent episode saw Jack ask Dani to move in with him when they leave the villa and the couple are favourites to scoop the £50,000 prize in tonight’s live final.