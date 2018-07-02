'Love Island' Fans Slam Producers For Making Dani Dyer Think Jack Fincham Could Cheat

‘Love Island’ viewers have slammed show bosses, after Sunday night’s episode saw fan favourite Dani Dyer left in floods of tears.

The main Islanders are currently living separately thanks to the Casa Amor twist and the episode saw the girls given the chance to see what the boys have been up to - and the new people they’re living with.

The video clip played to the contestants revealed a number of surprising details, including the fact Jack’s ex Ellie Jones is one of the new arrivals: