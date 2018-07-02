'Love Island' Fans Slam Producers For Making Dani Dyer Think Jack Fincham Could Cheat

‘Love Island’ viewers have slammed show bosses, after Sunday night’s episode saw fan favourite Dani Dyer left in floods of tears.
The main Islanders are currently living separately thanks to the Casa Amor twist and the episode saw the girls given the chance to see what the boys have been up to - and the new people they’re living with.
The video clip played to the contestants revealed a number of surprising details, including the fact Jack’s ex Ellie Jones is one of the new arrivals:
News that her boyfriend is currently living with one of his former flames left Dani completely distraught and she was seen crying in the beach hut.
What the clip didn’t reveal is that Jack has stayed completely loyal to Dani, telling the other Islanders that he loves her and sleeping outside so he doesn’t have to share a bed with another girl.
The producers’ decision to omit these crucial details left many viewers annoyed:
HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.
While Jack hasn’t strayed, the same can’t be said for all the boys as Josh Denzel has been snogging Kazimir Crossley (and Georgia Steel has no idea).
Dani and Jack coupled up right at the start of the current series and have remained pretty much rock solid ever since, making them favourites to win the competition.
Monday night’s episode will see a recoupling take place and bosses have promised it will be one of the “most shocking” ever.