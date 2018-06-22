‘Love Island’ paid tribute to late former contestant Sophie Gradon with an on-air dedication on Thursday night. The ITV2 reality show opened its latest episode with a tribute, after it was confirmed she had died at the age of 32. Before viewers saw the latest action from the villa, a picture of Sophie was displayed along with the message: “In loving memory of Sophie Gradon.”

ITV 'Love Island' paid tribute to Sophie with an on-air dedication before Thursday's show

Bosses had previously released a statement saying: “The whole ITV2 and Love Island team are profoundly saddened to hear the news about Sophie, and our deepest sympathies and thoughts go to her family and friends.” Presenter Caroline Flack also shared her own tribute to the series two contestant. She tweeted: “So very sad . Such a beautiful soul .... such a beautiful smile ...thoughts and love with friends and family.”

So very sad . Such a beautiful soul .... such a beautiful smile ...thoughts and love with friends and family @sophiegradon ❤️ — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) June 21, 2018

Narrator Iain Stirling also shared one of his favourite Sophie moments during her time on ‘Love Island’ in 2016, writing: “This will forever remain on of my favourite Love Island moments. Dearest Sophie, I truly hope you are now at peace. Stay shapey x.”

This will forever remain on of my favourite Love Island moments. Dearest Sophie, I truly hope you are now at peace. Stay shapey xhttps://t.co/XOWizRyck7 — Iain Stirling (@IainDoesJokes) June 21, 2018

Many of Sophie’s fellow Islanders, including Olivia Buckland, Cara De La Hoyde and Malin Andersson also tweeted in memory of Sophie.

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Sophie appeared on the second series of 'Love Island' in 2016

Katie Salmon, who Sophie made history with by becoming the first - and so far only - same-sex couple on the show, also shared a heartfelt tribute, writing: “Your smile will be remembered forever. “My thoughts are with your family, friends and loved ones at this horrendous time,” she continued. “Too young, too sweet. Too kind. Am sending all my love, I truly am, to everyone who had the pleasure of being in her company.” Sophie’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but police have said it is not being treated as suspicious.