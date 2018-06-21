‘Love Island’ stars have paid tribute to Sophie Gradon, who died on Wednesday at the age of 32. While Sophie was on the ITV2 series she made history by becoming one half of the programme’s first and only same-sex couple with Katie Salmon, who was among the first to speak after news of Sophie’s death broke.

“Your smile will be remembered forever,” she wrote. “My thoughts are with your family, friends and loved ones at this horrendous time,” she continued. “Too young, too sweet. Too kind. Am sending all my love, I truly am, to everyone who had the pleasure of being in her company.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said that “there are not believed to be any circumstances surrounding the death”. The cause of death has not been confirmed. Numerous other ‘Love Island’ stars also shared their heartbreak online:

‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack wrote: “So very sad . Such a beautiful soul .... such a beautiful smile ...thoughts and love with friends and family.”

News of Sophie’s death broke when a Facebook page appearing to belong to her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong posted a message that read: “I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always.” After appearing in series two, she briefly dated Tom Powell, who she also coupled up with in the villa. Sophie was a former Miss Great Britain and a message was also posted on their Twitter page:

A former Miss Newcastle, Sophie also knew numerous ‘Geordie Shore’ stars. Many of them, as well as other celebs, have posted messages:

After appearing on ‘Love Island’, Sophie launched her own clothing collection with The Fashion Bible.