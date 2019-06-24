Eliminated Love Island star Joe Garratt has claimed he would have left the show had it been Lucie Donlan that was shown the door. Joe and Lucie were partnered together when he was given the boot by viewers last week, and while it was initially suggested that she would follow him out, she eventually decided to stay on the show. Speaking to Capital Breakfast, Joe insisted he had no hard feelings towards Lucie for staying without him, though he did maintain it’s not what he would have done.

Global Joe Garratt on Capital Breakfast

He said: “Like for me, I kind of went on there to find love so… I felt I found that, so then for me there would have been no reason to stay. But again, we all apply for experience and she’s just gonna have the best time.” When grilled about whether he “loves” Lucie, Joe continued: “I fell for Luce, definitely. So, yeah, I went on there with the truest intentions to meet someone.” Joe was also asked about the criticisms he faced from viewers and organisations including Women’s Aid, after many questioned whether his behaviour was controlling or even abusive. “Obviously it was a hard one because I literally had no idea [what people were saying],” Joe said. “To come out and hear about the press and stuff, I had no idea so it wasn’t easy and to have thought that I’d been perceived in that way was just gutting.”

ITV/Shutterstock Lucie and Joe in the Love Island villa