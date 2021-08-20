Love Island bosses have refused to comment on reports that Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have left the villa. On Friday morning, the MailOnline claimed that the pair had decided to leave the ITV2 reality show just days before the final, after calling time on their romance. Fans saw the couple decide to go their separate ways during Thursday night’s episode, with a trailer for the next instalment seeing them stand before the other Islanders to reveal they’d made a big decision.

ITV Reports have claimed Liberty and Jake have left the villa

MailOnline has since reported Liberty and Jake have actually decided to leave the villa, quoting an unnamed source who said the two felt it was “the right thing to do” and had an “emotional” goodbye with their fellow contestants. When HuffPost UK contacted a Love Island spokesperson to verify the reports, they would not be drawn on whether Liberty and Jake had indeed left the show. “We won’t be commenting on speculation around tonight’s episode. All will be revealed later,” a representative said.

ITV The pair agreed to go their separate ways on Thursday night's show