    • ENTERTAINMENT
    30/06/2018 09:53 BST

    ‘Love Island’: Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Criticises Show’s Lack Of Diversity

    The singer wasn't the only person unimpressed.

    Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

    Leigh-Anne Pinnock has hit out at ‘Love Island’, stating that she won’t be watching the show anymore following the latest new arrivals. 

    The Little Mix star’s comments came after ITV announced that the Casa Amor twist from the 2017 series would be happening once again, unveiling the six men who would be arriving on the show: 

    Posting on Little Mix’s official account, Leigh-Anne tweeted: How many weeks in and we are yet to see hardly any diversity in @LoveIsland I’m tuning off! #disappointed #diversity.”

    The singer wasn’t the only person unimpressed:

    This isn’t the first time ‘Love Island’ has been criticised for failing to showcase a diverse range of contestants and it was previously noticed that, so far, 75% of this year’s Islanders are white.

    The show has also faced scrutiny over certain people’s behaviour, with Women’s Aid making a statement on a confrontation between Adam Collard and Rosie Williams.

    Love Island, Little Mix, Leigh-Anne Pinnock

