'Love Island' Contestants Informed Of Sophie Gradon's Death

The 2016 Islander died earlier this week at the age of 32 , and fans soon questioned whether the current crop of contestants would be told, particularly as Ellie Brown was a friend of Sophie’s.

The cast of this year’s ‘Love Island’ have been informed about the death of former contestant Sophie Gradon .

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Sophie Gradon died earlier this week at the age of 32

An ITV spokesperson has now confirmed to Digital Spy that they have been informed, despite not usually having access to information from the outside world.

“The Islanders have been made aware off camera,” they said.

The show honoured Sophie with an on-air dedication at the start of Thursday’s episode.

A picture of Sophie was displayed along with the message: “In loving memory of Sophie Gradon.”