'Love Island' Contestants Informed Of Sophie Gradon's Death

The cast of this year’s ‘Love Island’ have been informed about the death of former contestant Sophie Gradon.
The 2016 Islander died earlier this week at the age of 32, and fans soon questioned whether the current crop of contestants would be told, particularly as Ellie Brown was a friend of Sophie’s.
An ITV spokesperson has now confirmed to Digital Spy that they have been informed, despite not usually having access to information from the outside world.
“The Islanders have been made aware off camera,” they said.
The show honoured Sophie with an on-air dedication at the start of Thursday’s episode.
A picture of Sophie was displayed along with the message: “In loving memory of Sophie Gradon.”
Bosses had previously released a statement saying: “The whole ITV2 and Love Island team are profoundly saddened to hear the news about Sophie, and our deepest sympathies and thoughts go to her family and friends.”
Presenter Caroline Flack also shared her own tribute to the series two contestant.
She tweeted: “So very sad . Such a beautiful soul .... such a beautiful smile ...thoughts and love with friends and family.”
Narrator Iain Stirling also shared one of his favourite Sophie moments during her time on ‘Love Island’ in 2016, writing: “This will forever remain on of my favourite Love Island moments. Dearest Sophie, I truly hope you are now at peace. Stay shapey x.”
Many of Sophie’s fellow Islanders, including Olivia Buckland, Cara De La Hoyde and Malin Andersson also tweeted in memory of Sophie.
Her cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but police have said it is not being treated as suspicious.